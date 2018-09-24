Local church supports M. I. Lewis Social Center

For the past 10 years, the Bible Study Group of the New Beginning Church, 1950 state Highway 3 S., has adopted the M. I. Lewis Social Center in Dickinson as one of its charity projects. This year, the Rev. Malcom Dotson, center, and his parishioners presented the center with a check for $3,000 and donated 784 pounds of food for the pantry. Also pictured is Betty Lessert, executive director, and Mitchell Dale, board president.

