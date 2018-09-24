Local church supports M. I. Lewis Social Center

For the past 10 years, the Bible Study Group of the New Beginning Church, 1950 state Highway 3 S., has adopted the M. I. Lewis Social Center in Dickinson as one of its charity projects. This year, the Rev. Malcom Dotson, center, and his parishioners presented the center with a check for $3,000 and donated 784 pounds of food for the pantry. Also pictured is Betty Lessert, executive director, and Mitchell Dale, board president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.