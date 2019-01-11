Daily News gives back to United Way

Lindsey White, executive director of United Way of Galveston stands with publisher Leonard Woolsey and other employees of The Daily News on Thursday. The Daily News donated $5,000 to the local United Way to help them assist other agencies in the community. The Daily News also participates in the annual drive and other efforts on behalf of the United Way.
