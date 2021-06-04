The following students at Stewart Elementary School made the honor roll for the fourth nine-weeks of the 2020-2021 academic year.
All A’s
Fourth grade: Nayeli Arias-Alejandre, Trinity Becker, Gabriel Espana, Amethyst Hanrahan, Kaylee Heydari-Dehkordi, and Meilani Williams.
Fifth grade: Julieta Alejandro, Jae’Shon Alexander, Alahya Filer, Anthony Garza, Andre George, Silas Jones, and Graciella Van Ness.
A/B honor roll
Third grade: Joe Aguirre, Emilio Alejandro, Andrew Alvarado-Perales, Jilliyan Asher, Ana Benavides, Evangelene Brown, Albert Diaz, Dallas Elliot, Elie Fuentes Vasquez, Madison Garcia, Julian Garza, Danay Henderson, Taylor Hix, Jayden Jones, Alfredo Juarez, Arianna Mata, William McMahon, Patricia Minter, Cameron Robinson, Francisco Rodriguez, Zaira Segovia, Gurkirat Singh, Khyre Singleton, Khloe Stringer, and Aleiah Tucker.
Fourth grade: Alejandra Alcala, My’Kell Alvarez, Zoe Bordelon, Kylie Brandenburg, Faythelynn Burr, Bradley Cantrell, Caleigh Cavazos, Jayla Charles, Emir Cortez, Mackenzie Cottrell, Terrell Dobbins, Ivantsis Duprey Gonzalez, Angelique Espericueta, Lexi Garza, Jordyn Harrison, Chloe Hearne, Axel Hernandez, Jeffery Johnson, Hargun Kaur, Paul Marques, Gabriel McCorquodale, Jacob Nelson, Payten Nelson, Gage Owens, Adrian Rivas, Kolby Sockwell, Ruby Stafford, and Abriela Williamson.
Fifth grade: Kane Allen, Ayce Alvarado-Perales, Aubree Baugh, Tyrese Bob, Easton Cantrell, Kahla Cantrell, Saylor Carner, Cullen Carney, Ben’Nieyah Creamer, Devyn Evans, Zahara Faison, Zi’Keyah Fate, Camille Flores, Alica Garay-Gonzalez, Nicholas Greene, Kaison Guillory, Tristan Harris, Justice Hill, Caiden Juarez, Keelyn Kilsby, Daisy Lujan Castellon, Narez Maxwell, Michael McCoquodale, Zachery McKee, David Mitial, Sarenatie Morris, Sofia Navarro, Peyton Oquendo, Zaniel Payen, Kayden Pidcoke, Isaiah Randle, Kaylee Randolph, Jessy Rivera, Chloe Robinson, Vanessa Sheppard, Jeridan Sonnier, Connor Sparr, Cam’Ron Taylor, Isabella Tolson, Jayson Ward, and Terrell Wilson.
