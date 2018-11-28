Galveston College wins marketing, PR awards

Galveston College Public Affairs team members Sandi Smith (left), graphics specialist, and Trish Szymanski, digital communications and web services manager, are pictured after accepting two Medallion Awards from District IV of the National Council of Marketing and Public Relations at the 2018 Medallion Awards ceremony in Denver, Colorado in late October.
