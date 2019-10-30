Poppy Distribution Day proclamation

Mayor Matt Doyle presented a proclamation to the members of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 89 on Oct. 23 proclaiming Nov. 1-12 Poppy Distribution Days in Texas City. Pictured from left to right are Connie Jensen, Angie Garcia, Maurice Rubio, Allen Sonntag and Bobby Bergin. Seated is Irma Sonntag and Bruce Clawson, commissioner at large.
