Odyssey Academy Galveston cheerleaders

Pictured are the 2019-20 cheerleaders of Odyssey Academy Galveston Secondary School. Pictured kneeling from left are Amanda Guerra, Lorali Halcumb, Carson Sims, Gernya Bougere, Caidence Reyes, and Juleiby Garza. On the middle row from left are Zoey Jackson, Stella Stromburg, Dariela Martinez, and Gabriela Rizo. Back row, from left at Breanna Gonzalez, Mayte Perez, Haseena Jones, and Emily Speer. Sponsors for the squad are Sarah Taylor and Sagrario "SiSi" Chavez.