Odyssey Academy Galveston cheerleaders

Pictured are the 2019-20 cheerleaders of Odyssey Academy Galveston Secondary School. Pictured kneeling from left are Amanda Guerra, Lorali Halcumb, Carson Sims, Gernya Bougere, Caidence Reyes, and Juleiby Garza. On the middle row from left are Zoey Jackson, Stella Stromburg, Dariela Martinez, and Gabriela Rizo. Back row, from left at Breanna Gonzalez, Mayte Perez, Haseena Jones, and Emily Speer. Sponsors for the squad are Sarah Taylor and Sagrario "SiSi" Chavez.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription