The Sistahs Empowering Sistahs nonprofit, under the leadership of Lucretia "Bobbi" Holman, held its annual scholarship program Aug. 7 at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City.
Scholarships were awarded to Anthony Black, a 2021 graduate of Ball High School, who will be attending Tyler Junior College in the fall; Cierra Guillory, a 2021 graduate of College of the Mainland's Collegiate High School where she obtained an associate degree with honors, as well as receiving magna cum laude honors as a 2021 graduate of Dickinson High School. Guillory will be attending Prairie View A&M University this fall.
And, last but not least, Jayden Paige Turner, a 2021 Ball High School graduate with highest honors also received a scholarship and will be attending Louisiana State University in the fall.
Rosalind Simmons-Johnson, Angela Carter, Nickie Prelow, and Channing Holman round out the board of directors of the nonprofit.
