Austin Middle School gives back

Austin Middle School students made significant contributions to this year's "Share Your Holidays" food drive as they brought hundreds of pounds of nonperishable food items to Ball High School on Dec. 6. Accompanying the students were student council co-sponsors (back row from left) Shannon Floyd, Michelle Hammonds and Emily Shotwell.
