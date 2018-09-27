Lisa Waligora awarded fellowship to Korea

Lisa Waligora, of Clear Creek High School, was one of only 30 teachers selected as a Korean War Legacy Foundation Fellow this summer, July 23 through July 30. As a fellow, Lisa spent a week in the Republic of Korea researching Korean history and culture. The trip focused on building a deeper understanding of the Korean peninsulas rich history, its simultaneous achievements of rapid economic development and democratization, and close friendship with the United States through visits to key historical sites, museums, and conversations with Korean teachers and students.