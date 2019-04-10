Easter Bunny visits Ronald McDonald House

The children at the Ronald McDonald House in Galveston got an early Easter surprise visit from Cottontail, Peter's little sister recently. The children also got to participate in an Easter egg hunt, sponsored by Jeff Lawhorne and the Robert Flores McDonald's organization.
