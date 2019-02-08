Galveston Youth Leadership Awards finalists

Pictured are the finalists for the Galveston Youth Leadership Awards, now in its 37th year. The finalists will be honored at a banquet May 10 at Moody Gardens. Pictured from left to right, front row, Beau Lobodin, Briana Vargas, Kelli Blackwell, Anna Bassett, and Maria Henriquez. Back row, left to right, Samantha Ojeda, Jaelon Clouser, Larnell Mitchell, Sage Walker, Emma Kitchel, Laura Mifflin, and Rianna Larios. The top three winners will be awarded cash prizes.

