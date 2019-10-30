Judge Jim and Lisa Schweitzer honored at reception

Judge Jim and Lisa Schweitzer were the recipients of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston's annual Beacon of Hope Appreciation Reception on Oct. 24 at the Galveston Yacht Club Basin. The Schweitzers were honored for their more than 20 years of supporting Galveston’s most vulnerable families. In recognition of their lifetime of generosity and philanthropy, Catholic Charities established the Lisa’s Kids Fund to provide healthy food to Galveston children of all ages.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription