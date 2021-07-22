Galveston ISD completes TDA Farm Fresh Challenge

The Galveston Independent School District's child nutrition department completed the Texas Department of Agriculture's Spring Farm Fresh Challenge for the third consecutive year. From April 12 through May 14, district students ate local foods such as baked beans, farm fresh kale and cabbage, and locally sourced milk. Pictured are Maria Marin, left, and Krystal Jones, child nutrition specialists at Oppe Elementary School.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription