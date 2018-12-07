Health department awarded service award

On Nov. 29, the Galveston County Health District’s HIV/ STD Services Dept. was awarded the inaugural Jim Hilton Service Award by the Texas Health and Human Services and Texas Department of State Health Services at the 2018 Texas HIV/ STD Conference. The award honors Hilton, who dedicated more than 45 years at the health district and his commitment to public health through disease intervention and surveillance. Pictured from left to right are Kenoisha Rowland-Taylor, Chiquita Lee, Judith Castellar, Rosalee Rosales, Nancy Guerra, Eugenia James, Marcia George, and Randy Valcin.
