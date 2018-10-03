Propeller Club donates to TAMUG

The Propeller Club of the Port of Galveston recently presented a check for $3,000 to the Texas A&M Galveston Student Propeller Club to assist in the cost of attending the Propeller Club National Convention in Norfolk, Virginia, and other student activities. Pictured are Propeller Club President Eddie Janek and Past President H.L. “Bubba” Smith presenting the check to the Galveston Student Propeller Club President Michael Ford and members of the Club.
