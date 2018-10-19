Clear Creek ISD students earn AP Scholar Award
The College Board announced the names of 495 Clear Creek Independent School District students who earned outstanding achievement on their 2018 Advanced Placement exams. These students received the AP Scholar Award for earning scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams.
The prestigious distinction was awarded to 82 students from Clear Brook High School, 88 from Clear Creek High School, 116 from Clear Falls High Schools, 11 from Clear Horizons Early College High School, 110 from Clear Lake High School, and 88 from Clear Springs High School.
Students who enroll in AP courses are able to take AP exams upon completion of the course. College credit is then given to the student depending on the score earned on the exam. The highest possible score is a 5.
Additionally, 50 district students were granted an AP Capstone Diploma for scoring 3 or higher in the AP Seminar and AP Research courses and on four additional AP exams of their choosing.
Listed below are the 2018 students who earned an AP Capstone Diploma:
Clear Brook High School: Nicholas Balletto, Erin Brownfield, Bailey Buchanan, Rachel Christman, Saad Durrani, Smiti Gandhi, Braden Hoefer, Ahona Jabbar, Andrew Liu, Payton Lynn, Akhil Majmudar, Wyatt Miles, Gabrielle Mills, Angela Nguyen, Bhargav Parthasarathy, Taylor Presley, Hunter Smith, Jacob Strickland, and Nikita Valluri.
Clear Creek High School: Hannah Brandon, Caroline Coco, Scott Lindberg, Chandini Muthukumar, John Sammons, Alexia Telios, and Bianca Zamora.
Clear Falls High School: Samantha Bielat, Clayton Hinson, Sydney Holland, Divya Sashital, and Julia Sheaffer.
Clear Lake High School: Travis Baylor, Andrew Borrell, Nicholas Chu, Matthew Davis, Mariam Ghattass, Kaitlyn Guhl, Gayathri Krishna, Matthew Levens, Monica Martinez, Jacob Mccalla, Alexander Morris, Karina Muffoletto, Yanran Qi, Youcef Sahnoune, Dylan Theriot, Meghan Truong, and Jarred Xiong.
Clear Springs High School: Blake Cellum and Valerie Stewart.
•••
Clear Creek ISD National Merit Semifinalists
The following students in the Clear Creek Independent School District were named as semifinalists in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program:
Clear Brook High School: Rishika Chidananda and Amanda Pastrano;
Clear Creek High School: Chandini Muthukumar and Cameron Noorbakhsh;
Clear Falls High School: Samantha Hallam, Hannah Neighbors and Brayden Vargas-Calderon;
Clear Lake High School: Clare Bernay, Alina Dong, Shriya Fruitwala, Edward Li, Alex Liang, Evan Lu, Vaidya Parthasarathy, Jason Pauly, Julie Sang, Adam Schoenberg, Grace Song, Arunan Thiviyanathan, Krisha Tripathy, Camille Villar, Steven Wu, Teresa Xing, Anqi Yang, Esther Yoon, Richard Zhang, William Zhang, and Dean Zhou;
Clear Springs High School: Amr Ahmed, Eshal Ali, Anthony Barcio, Nadia Crawford, Emily Nguyen, and Faith Nguyen.
For more information, visit http://www.nationalmerit.org/.
