2019 Ashbel Smith Distinguished Alumni

The 2019 Ashbel Smith Distinguished Alumni were recognized at a special ceremony and reception at The Moody Gardens Hotel and Convention Center on May 31, and honored at the University of Texas Medical Branch's School of Medicine commencement ceremony on June 1. They are from left, Drs. Carlos Cardenas, Gregory Stovall, Susan John, and Jack Henry. Not pictured, Dr. Bruce Bauknight.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription