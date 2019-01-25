League City student earns top honor

League City native, Andrew Sackett, third from right, was one of the nine students from Inspiration Stage, who sang with Broadway's Cynthia Erivo Jan. 19 at the Junior Theatre Festival in Atlanta. The group's "Once on This Island Jr." also received the Outstanding Performance Award, which is the festival's highest honor. Sackett will be traveling to London to perform this summer.
