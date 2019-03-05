Michael Merritte receives award from Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Galveston presented Michael Merritte with its Vocational Service Award for a Teacher/Educator recently at one of its meetings. Rotarian Dan Davison, right, is pictured presenting the award to Merritte, who has been with the Galveston Independent School District for 41 years as the speech and debate instructor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.