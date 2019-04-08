Woolsey master of ceremonies at annual style show

Leonard Woolsey, president and publisher of The Galveston County Daily News served as master of ceremonies at The Salvation Army of Galveston County's annual Runway of Hope Style Show and Luncheon, which honored Gina Spagnola, president and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce. The event was March 29 at the San Luis Hotel in Galveston.

