Wink Chamberlain celebrates his 100th birthday

Wink Chamberlain, seated, turned 100 years young on March 1. Chamberlain is a retired World War II veteran where he served in the U.S. Navy. He als was recognized by the Cherokee Nation as a Cherokee warrior for his service. Chamberlain and his family settled in Texas City where he was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church, Tidelands Amateur Radio Society, and the Bay Area Council. Also pictured are a few members of his family at his 100th birthday celebration.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription