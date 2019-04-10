Johnny Tinsley named Employee of the Year at COM

Johnny Tinsley, a maintenance worker at College of the Mainland, was selected as the 2018-19 Employee of the Year at the college. Tinsley was recognized by COM President Warren Nichols during an employee recognition dinner held April 5 at the COM Conference Center.
