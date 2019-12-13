Robinette and Company Caterers were awarded Community Business of the Year at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Texas' annual Friends of Devereux Holiday Appreciation Luncheon at Butler Courtyard in League City. Pictured from left are Amy Doherty, owner, Pamela Reed, executive director of Devereux, and Ashley Walters, president of the Friends of Devereux.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.