Galveston Vietnam Fallen Heroes happenings

The Galveston Vietnam Fallen Heroes committee recently presented an appreciation Vietnam veteran jacket to Amador Briones Jr., second from right, to thank him for all his hard work and dedication. Also pictured, from left is Robert Ochoa, Johnny Enriquez, and Richard Enriquez. Not pictured: Joe Salinas.

