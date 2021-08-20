Marcus J. Netherly Memorial Scholarship Fund awardees

Pictured are seven of the 11 recipients of the 29th annual Marcus J. Netherly Memorial Scholarship, which was presented July 17 at First Union Baptist Church in Galveston. Pictured from left on front row is Katie Carter, Robert Ellis III, and Jasmine Crooks. From left on back row, Leslie Janice, Jamia Nixon, Amonie Rowe, and Jayden Turner. Not pictured: Lacy Calhoun, Kristian Dalton, Dylan Parish, and Terry Webb. Each student received a $1,000 scholarship.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription