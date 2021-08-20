Marcus J. Netherly Memorial Scholarship Fund awardees

Pictured are seven of the 11 recipients of the 29th annual Marcus J. Netherly Memorial Scholarship, which was presented July 17 at First Union Baptist Church in Galveston. Pictured from left on front row is Katie Carter, Robert Ellis III, and Jasmine Crooks. From left on back row, Leslie Janice, Jamia Nixon, Amonie Rowe, and Jayden Turner. Not pictured: Lacy Calhoun, Kristian Dalton, Dylan Parish, and Terry Webb. Each student received a $1,000 scholarship.