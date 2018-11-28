Rotary Club of Galveston happenings

Members of the Rotary Club of Galveston recently donated and helped deliver Thanksgiving dinners to students of Upward Hope Academy. Coordinated by Rotarian Don Nurdin (left), Head Master Chris Fredrickson, and Cathy Fredrickson, parent coordinator, who accepted the generous donations on behalf of the school.
