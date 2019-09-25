The Texas City Independent School District’s Foundation for the Future has selected eight inductees for the 2019 Hall of Honor and Legacy Hall, the prestigious programs recognizing outstanding Texas City and La Marque graduates.
Texas City’s Hall of Honor began in 2005, and La Marque’s Legacy Hall began in 2008. Both programs are designed to recognize Texas City and La Marque graduates who have excelled in their field of expertise and made significant contributions to their respective communities.
The 2019 Hall of Honor inductees from Texas City High School are Chris Ballard, Class of 1988; Cynthia D’Ascenzo Bendure, Class of 1972; Dorthea Jones Pointer, Class of 1975; and Dr. Shalondria Simpson, Class of 1997.
The 2019 Legacy Hall inductees from La Marque High School are Thelma Bowie, Class of 1968; Donita Rygaard Brannon, Class of 1975; Chris Cotter, Class of 1985; and Jeffery Rose, Class of 1974.
The inductees’ photos and biographies will be displayed at their respective high schools in honor of their accomplishments and to serve as role models for Texas City ISD students. In addition, there will be an induction ceremony and banquet Oct. 17 at the Charles T. Doyle Convention Center. The community is invited to purchase tickets to attend the dinner and silent auction. Individual tickets are $75 and tables of eight can be purchased for $750. Early reservations are encouraged as seating is limited.
Harvey Cappel, Jacinta Urps, and Joe Hoover, also will be recognized during the banquet.
For more information, email cjhall@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0108.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.