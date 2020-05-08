FHS theatre wins big in Virtual Tommy Tunes Awards

The Friendswood High School Theatre received 13 nominations for its performance of "Matilda, the Musical," from The Theatre Under the Stars for its annual Tommy Tunes Awards, which were held virtually April 28. Senior Eric Jensen won Best Actor for his role as Miss Agatha Trunchbull, and seniors Taylor Greny and Ashley Adams were selected as recipients of Tommy Tunes scholarships.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription