FHS theatre wins big in Virtual Tommy Tunes Awards

Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms likely. A few may contain very heavy rain. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by windy conditions and a few showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.