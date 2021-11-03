The principal of La Marque Middle School recently announced the honor roll for the first nine-weeks of the 2021-2022 academic school year.

All A's

Sixth grade: Derrick Fury Jr., Devon Fury, Lanessah Sebastine, and Natasha Stevens.

Seventh grade: Durell East, Terius Harmanson, Cayla Hill, Emely Posada, and Tyler Walker.

Eighth grade: Jose Alvarez, Jamarie Bledsoe-Owens, Jonathan Chan, Debanny Cruz-Arellano, Monique Ellis, Curtis Jefferson III, Marcus Preston, Shi’Jiah Ruckett, and Dailyn Washington.

A/B honor roll

Sixth grade: Kimora Alexander, Jazelle Denman, Ashley Diaz, Maliyah Dilworth-Andrews, Kensleigh Florence, Daniel Gogle, Devin Henderson, Aundrea Jones, Cheyenne Rogers, Heaven Rowe, Zaria Scott, Jaydon Skinner, Amber Williams, and Kaydence Williams.

Seventh grade: A’Niya Addison, Liliana Banuelos, Jermaine Bartley, Dylan Beeson, Kennedy Brooks, Azkadellia Brown, Zechariah Charles, Faith Davis, Maura Del Cid Majano, Izeah Fitch, Julisa Garcia, Kanali Gibson, Angel Gonzalez, Emma Gulley, Ava Hall, La Jernie Hawkins, Justin Hector Jr., Eva Hernandez, Jamari Hiley, Tristan Howard Jr., Journey Jackson, Ayanna Johnson, Heaven Johnson, Lun’don Johnson, Kyan Keaton, Milinia Lara, Shenica Larcarte, Anayla Lavergne, Dawn Lee, Areon Lewis, La’ Promiss Murray, Alyssa Newman, Gilberto Pena, Jaylyn Perry, Lyiah Randle-Campbell, Cavin Rhoads Jr., Jaydan Roberson, Katherine Salazar, Abron Sellers Jr., Darlyn Sis Mollinedo, Aiyana Spoons, Ja’Niyah Sumlin, Sean’Trel Swearengin, Abbie Watson, Aiden Woods, Christien Woods, and Lily Ybarra-Lynch.

Eighth grade: Magdalena Cos Gomez, Phillip Cummins, Peightan Downey, Victoria Gannon, Jaqueline Gonzalez, Santiago Granados, Jacoby Hailey, Jada King, Aryanna Mickens, Makenzie Myers, Layla Ramirez, Luciana Rhodes, My’chael Richardson, Emily Rivera, Keiry Rivera Castro, Kamari Robinson, Tori Ryals, Karen Salazar, Monique Saldana, Ysabell, Stowe, Alexandria Vargas-Morga, Asja Willis, and Ethan Yates.

