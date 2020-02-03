Local sorority donates to Texas EquuSearch

The Beta Sigma Phi chapter of Xi Epsilon Upsilon donated $1,200 to Tim Miller, founder of Texas EquuSearch Mounted Search & Recovery, Jan. 28 in Dickinson. Also pictured from left are members of the sorority, Judy Dolfi, and Peggy Gutierrez, treasurer.
