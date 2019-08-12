La Marque Citizens' Police Academy happenings

The La Marque Citizens' Police Academy Alumni Association earned the Alumni Association of the Year Award from the Texas Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association at its annual conference on Aug. 7 in San Marcos. Pictured from left are Officer Anders, Abby Cash, president, and Hugh Cash, member.
