Twenty-three Clear Creek Independent School District high school musicians representing band, choir and orchestra recently earned the honor to participate in the Texas Music Educators Association All-State Ensembles. This is the highest honor for musicians at this level.
Bassoon player, Tarryn Goldner, a four-year All-State musician at Clear Falls High School, also was selected as one of only four students in Texas to receive the 2021-22 TMEA Executive Board Undergraduate Scholarship.
The following students were named to the All-State ensembles:
Clear Brook High School: Logan De-La-Fuente, choir.
Clear Creek High School: Dennis Xu, choir; and James Brandt, band.
Clear Falls High School: Tarryn Goldner and Americo Zapata, band; Jessica McLaughlin, Justin McCusker, Shelby Griffin, and Zachary Brabston, choir; and Mikas Dunn, orchestra.
Clear Lake High School: Jack McBurnett and Pedro Flores, band; Sterling Merrill, choir; and Colin Roberts, Ngoc-Quynh Nguen, Olivia Dinardis, and Syed Hussain, orchestra.
Clear Springs High School: Aiden Knight, Gannon Allen, Miguel Facuette, and Noah Surface, band; and Emma Garcia, and Lindsey Austin, choir.
