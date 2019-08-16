Mary Bentz receives Hixon Fellowship Award Aug 16, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Galveston Kiwanis Club Past President Mary Bentz was awarded a Hixon Fellowship Award by the Galveston club. Also pictured is Don Conley, who made the presentation. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston police deserve an apology for overreactionConcert brings thousands to GalvestonTexas City man gets life for assault convictionTeen, 14, seriously injured at Crystal Beach water parkTexas City meat market hangs up cleaver, mainland Wingstop takes flightPagourtzis lawyers ask for competency evaluationLeague City day care under state scrutiny acquired by former NFL playerDA, Neely attorneys talking mental health help dealWitness: Officer told Neely to walk or be draggedRangers: Criminal investigation into Neely arrest 'not warranted' Collections40 Under 40: Meet the 2019 honoreesPhotos: Texans 30, Lions 23Photos: Astros 14, Rockies 3Photos: Astros 11, Rockies 6Photos: Astros 5, Rangers 3Photo: Astros 11, Athletics 1Photos: Astros 10, Mariners 2Photos: Seattle Sounders 1, Houston Dynamo 0Photos: Astros 6, Rangers 1Photos: Astros 4, Rangers 3 CommentedWeber can now take the hood off (71)It's time for Congress to get back to work (70)Christians must take a firm stand against racism (66)Galveston police deserve an apology for overreaction (59)Trump's base has gotten nothing but his rhetoric (53)I'm not ashamed to support my president (46)God save us from unqualified, autocratic Trump (45)Photos of man led by mounted Galveston officers draw outcry (41)We should let Trump finish draining the swamp (41)Witness: Officer told Neely to walk or be dragged (40)
