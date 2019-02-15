Ronald McDonald House receives donation from sorority

The Xi Epsilon Upsilon Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi made a donation of $1,400 to the Ronald McDonald House in Galveston. Accepting the check is Debbie Flores, left, from chapter members Judy Dolfi and Miriam Dell'Olio. Funds were raised from the chapter's annual pecan sale.
