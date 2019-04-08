Education foundation awards grants to teachers

On March 29, the Friendswood Independent School District's Education Foundation delivered $209,078 worth of grants to teachers across the district during its annual surPRIZE Patrol. Educators from all district campuses were awarded grants to fund innovative learning experiences in their classrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.