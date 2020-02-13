BHS Class of '79 donates to Project Graduation

The Ball High School Class of 1979 donated $1,000 to support Project Graduation for the Class of 2020 at the school. Pictured from left are Terry Petteway, graduate of 1979; Brandy McClanahan, treasurer of Project Graduation; Robin Bacon, president of Project Graduation; Kell Hatch Pacini, graduate of 1979; and Tonya Hebert and Debbie Hopkins, both parents of seniors from the Class of 2020.

