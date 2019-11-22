'Bring the Bag' campaign kicks off at Randalls

The Turtle Island Restoration Network and the Galveston chapter of the Surfrider Foundation recently kicked off its "Bring the Bag" campaign at Randalls, which was created to reduce single use plastic bags on the island. Pictured from left is Janese Maricelle, vice chair Surfrider Foundation, "Rob" the ridley Turtle Island Mascot, Jeff Seinsheimer, chair Surfrider Foundation (Bag Monster), and Joanie Steinhaus, program director, Turtle Island Restoration Network.
