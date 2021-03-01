Local outreach group gives back to those in need

Members of the Galveston County State Congress of Christian Workers, led by Lillian McGrew, and coordinated by Georgie Wooten, participated in an outreach project where they collected and donated supplies of toiletries, puzzle books and pens to residents at The Resort Care Center in Texas City. The group also donated items to residents at Ashton Parke Care Center in Texas City, and The Meridian in Galveston.

