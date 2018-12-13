Holy Family Parish Altar Society gives back

The Holy Family Parish Altar Society donated 50 Christmas gifts for visiting seafarer’s to the Galveston Island Port. The gifts included toiletries and personal hygiene items, as well as a rosary, prayer card and a Gideon Bible. Pictured are Monica Ott, Martie Terry, Ellen Perry, Kathy Hill, Jo Anne Gilmore, Pat Muscat, Amelia Galvan, Helen Valdez, Robin Abrams, Betty Jo Dyda, Susie Bazin, and Gloria Micheletti.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.