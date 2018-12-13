Holy Family Parish Altar Society gives back

The Holy Family Parish Altar Society donated 50 Christmas gifts for visiting seafarer’s to the Galveston Island Port. The gifts included toiletries and personal hygiene items, as well as a rosary, prayer card and a Gideon Bible. Pictured are Monica Ott, Martie Terry, Ellen Perry, Kathy Hill, Jo Anne Gilmore, Pat Muscat, Amelia Galvan, Helen Valdez, Robin Abrams, Betty Jo Dyda, Susie Bazin, and Gloria Micheletti.

