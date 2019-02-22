Local company spreads love with Valentine's cards

In celebration of Valentine's Day, employees of Rust Ewing Insurance made Valentine's Day cards and provided candy to members of the U.S. Coast Guard. Pictured from left to right are members of the Coast Guard, and employees Harry LaPorte, Amanda Dempsey, and Cathy Croft.
