Robotics club receives grant from foundation

Kayla Platt, center, the robotics club coach and teacher at Santa Fe Junior High School, is all smiles as she was presented with a $6,300 grant from the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation. The foundation awarded $47,000 worth of grants during its Grant Parade on Dec. 13.
