Friendswood Chamber of Commerce happenings

Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Unvaccinated much more likely to die with COVID-19
- Houston NFL team continues blunders ahead of training camp
- Vote: Galveston County boys athlete of the year finalists
- Royal Caribbean to run COVID test cruise from Port of Galveston
- Woman charged in connection with Crystal Beach shooting
- Galveston man accused of kidnapping, beating pregnant woman
- I'm sick and tired of golf cart misusers in Galveston
- Woman charged with aggravated assault on Bolivar
- Flyover at busy Galveston intersection could be key to easing summer traffic, officials say
- Friendswood officer suspended, dozens of cases dismissed as DA probes complaint
Collections
- 40 Under 40: Meet the 2021 honorees
- 40 Under 40 Celebration Mixer
- In Focus: Astros 4, Indians 3
- In Focus: Astros 9, Indians 3
- In Focus: Orioles 9, Astros 7
- In Focus: Yankees 4, Astros 0
- In Focus: Galveston celebrates the Fourth of July
- In Focus: Yankees 1, Astros 0
- In Focus: Astros 8, Yankees 7
- In Focus: Ride Out draws thousands of cyclists
Commented
- Republicans perpetuating 'phony' border crisis (124)
- Guest commentary: Critical race theory should inform contemporary study (105)
- Voting audits will uncover voter fraud by Democrats (96)
- Guest editorial: The American-Statesman on Dan Patrick censoring debate (69)
- Galveston County judge calls immigration disaster, pledges millions (60)
- Americans don't deserve this kind of government (59)
- Is the Democratic Party trying to eliminate God? (57)
- Texas power grid more broken than first apparent (51)
- Election integrity isn't voter suppression (48)
- Nothing missing in disaster order except facts, footlights and a piano player (46)
- Sign up to protest election bills Thursday in Austin (41)
- If you're unvaccinated, please take a moment to reconsider, reevaluate (40)
- Biden contradicted himself on armed insurrection (39)
- Unvaccinated people are choosing to get COVID-19 (37)
- Commissioners uphold Galveston County judge's immigration disaster order (37)
- Democrats trampled democracy in flight from Austin (34)
- Sprinter's punishment overly harsh, hopefully spurs change (27)
- Galveston County judge is just kowtowing to Abbott, Trump (25)
- Income taxes are the root of all our woes (24)
- County commissioners to consider suing Biden over border (20)
- Unvaccinated much more likely to die with COVID-19 (19)
- Political Buzz: Friday vote will decide fate of Galveston County judge's border plan (18)
- Some state leaders clearly are 'messin' with Texas' (18)
- Redistricting an issue in race for Galveston's minority council district (17)
- Here's what to do about unvaccinated people (17)
- Your vote will decide democracy or dictatorship in 2024 (16)
- How about using aid money to improve the electric grid? (16)
- Galveston County has more pressing issues than the border (15)
- Guest commentary: Judging human greatness is a matter of perspective (15)
- Galveston County notes COVID deaths among unvaccinated (14)
- Texas is business friendly, until it isn't (14)
- Guest commentary: The 'Great Agnostic' was among the least-known Americans (14)
- There's great danger in the 'mighty echo chamber' (13)
- Democrat departure over voting bills also political theater (13)
- Nearly all COVID deaths in US are now among unvaccinated (13)
- We must turn to God in times like these (11)
- Transgender inclusion is ruining women's sports (11)
- Guest commentary: Democrats and Republicans should do a history check (11)
- 18-year old dies after being hit by truck in Dickinson (11)
- Guest commentary: Judge, commissioners should tackle the real invasion (10)
- The nation has a plague of 'useful idiots' (10)
- Question of the Week: Should masking, social distancing and other pandemic precautions be reinstated with the rise in delta variant cases? (10)
- Question of the Week: Should Galveston County devote $6.6 million of its American Rescue Plan money toward efforts to build a wall along the Texas-Mexico border? (10)
- Rep. Randy Weber's right-to-life stance is a sham (9)
- Affordable housing subsidizes low-wage employers (9)
- Question of the Week: Are problems associated with short-term rentals severe enough to warrant Galveston spending $2.3 million to hire more city marshals to crack down on violations? (9)
- We must remain vigilant in our fight against COVID (9)
- Guest commentary: We must all support property tax appraisal reform (9)
- Republicans the last we need to hear from on anything (8)
- Near-home night driving a flashpoint in Galveston's golf cart rules (8)
- Flyover at busy Galveston intersection could be key to easing summer traffic, officials say (8)
- A relaxing day at the beach takes a turn for the worse (8)
- Political Buzz: Local reps aren't down with Dems' departure (8)
- Galveston wants to keep airport runways open to big jets (8)
- Delta variant makes up a third of Galveston County COVID cases (7)
- Texas GOP renews push for new voting laws, unfinished agenda (7)
- Annual fees, seat belts, inspections among Galveston golf cart changes (7)
- Galveston seawall parking revenue surpasses $1M early in summer (7)
- Friendswood officer suspended, dozens of cases dismissed as DA probes complaint (7)
- I'm sick and tired of golf cart misusers in Galveston (7)
- Galveston City Council should repeal golf-cart ordinance (7)
- Border county sues Biden in Galveston's federal court (7)
- Shots still protect, but Pfizer to seek approval for 3rd vaccine dose (7)
- Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill (7)
- Guest commentary: Violence is soaring because of human weakness (7)
- Port of Galveston considering $1.6M purchase for more cruise parking (6)
- New Ball High course teaches history through Galveston lens (6)
- La Marque, League City saw surge in new residents during pandemic flux (6)
- Galveston asks library to forgo part of a revenue windfall (6)
- County commissioners are wasting taxpayers' money (6)
- Residents gather at La Marque town hall to discuss changes (6)
- Galveston officials confident in safety of island's buildings (6)
- COVID breakthroughs and vaccine myths create vicious cycle (6)
- Work begins on Galveston's Babe's Beach as leaders eye West End project (6)
- 3 Texas Democrats who fled elections bill vote get COVID (6)
- Porretto Beach owner files lawsuit about flooding, property taking in Galveston (5)
- Trump lambastes Biden immigration policies during trip to border (5)
- Galveston considers spending $2 million to police short-term rentals (5)
- Putin must be laughing at Biden and US (5)
- Galveston County Commissioners showed guts with border wall vote (5)
- Amateur athletes to reap financial rewards from self-promotion (5)
- Santa Fe mayor apologizes for Facebook posts about high school shooting (5)
- Guest commentary: So much US history is not taught in schools (5)
- Galveston park board needs to get serious, creative about beach trash (5)
- San Leon no-kill shelter seeks donations to renovate facilities (4)
- Flower Garden reef 'looks very happy' during first visit in 15 months (4)
- Big early-season crowds have Galveston seeking help (4)
- Galveston County officials investigating COVID-19 outbreak at church camp (4)
- Abbott demands PUC act more aggressively to shore up grid (4)
- It's the little things that tell us about you (4)
- Question of the Week: Do you believe there is intelligent life anywhere in the universe besides Earth? (4)
- Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in Dickinson teen's death (4)
- Texas election bill actually expands voter rights (4)
- I'm a radical for the sake of righteousness (4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.