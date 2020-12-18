Oppe Elementary School wins recycling contest

Kane and Sage Hopkins, both students at Oppe Elementary School in Galveston, are pictured with some of the leftover Halloween candy wrappers that students collected in late October and early November to participate in Loggerhead Marinelife Center's annual Unwrap the Waves candy wrapper collection. The school collected 9,225 candy wrappers and were the winners of the annual contest.

