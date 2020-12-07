City of Galveston employees give back

Employees within multiple departments at the city of Galveston worked hard to collect much-needed nonperishable food items for those in our county who are food insecure for the 40th annual ABC-13 "Share Your Holidays" food drive held Dec. 4 at Ball High School. Representing the city of Galveston from left were Bobby Lee, Rodney Low and Christy Shinn. Also pictured was Galveston County Food Bank President Donnie VanAckeren.