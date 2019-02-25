Albemarle Foundation supports golf tournament

Communities In Schools-Bay Area's Hillary Gramm (fourth from right), resource development director, accepts Albemarle Foundation's donation from employees (from left) Sonya Nink, My-linh Hartsgrove, Monica Cisneros, Jack Alford, Ryan Moore, Robert Brown, Robert Townsend and Craig Nelson. The donation will sponsor the 10th annual Keep Kids in School Golf Tournament set for April 15 at Bay Oaks Country Club.
