Albemarle Foundation supports golf tournament

Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Periods of rain. The rain will be heavy at times. High 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 59F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.