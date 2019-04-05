Several intermediate and high school students from Clear Creek Independent School District left their mark on the Texas Science and Engineering Fair held March 29 through March 30 at Texas A&M University in College Station.
With 1,000 students participating from across the state, 31 students competed from the district, seven of whom placed at the top or high in their respective categories and four now advancing to the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in May.
The 2019 Texas Science & Engineering Fair winners are:
Senior Division
Kumaran Selva, Clear Lake High School
Best in Show; 1st Place, Energy
“Microlens-enhanced Flexible Gallium Arsenide Microcell Array for Low-cost, Rooftop Photovoltaics for Automobiles”
•••
Richard Zhang and Steven Wu, Clear Lake High School
3rd Place, Environmental Engineering
“Application of Engineered Natural Materials for Phosphorus Removal to Control Algae Blooms in Eutrophic Water with Insight into Chemical Mechanisms and Large-Scale”
•••
Vaidya Parthasarathy, Clear Lake High School
1st Place, Biomedical and Health Sciences
“Restoring Heart Function following Heart Attack: A Novel Approach to Maturation of Cardiomyocytes generated from IPSCs”
Junior Division
Emily Troutman, League City Intermediate School
1st Place, Mathematics; Nominated for Best in Show
“Optimizing Crowd Emergency Evacuation Response Time Using Pedestrian Evacuation Dynamics, Monte Carlo Simulation, and Nash Equilibrium Theory”
•••
Gillian Fricker, Seabrook Intermediate School
3rd Place, Physics and Astronomy
“Mister Extinguisher”
•••
The following students are advancing to the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, the world’s largest international pre-college science competition, which will be held May 16 in Phoenix, Arizona: Marcus Schlauch, Clear Brook High School
Kumaran Selva, Clear Lake High School; and Richard Zhang and Steven Wu, Clear Lake High School.
