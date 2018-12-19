Local business owner donates toys, bikes

Joseph Lowry, owner of Six Brothers Concrete Pumping, and his employees made a visit to the La Marque Police Dept. recently to drop off 40 bikes and all the toys they could stuff in his crew cab work truck for La Marque’s annual Blue Santa program, which was Dec. 15. Lowry is a resident of La Marque and makes donations to the LMPD each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.