2019 STEM Challenge winners

On April 6, The Logic and Analysis Challenge was won by Nick Ess, Cristian Alvarez-Hernandez, Austin Pitts, and Andrew Zehrer, who are all students at Friendswood High School at the 2019 STEM Challenge at the University of Houston at Clear Lake. Under the leadership of teacher Annette Walker, each member of the group won an Amazon Echo Dot and a $500 scholarship to UHCL.
