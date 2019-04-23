Narmeen Virani earns Gold Award from Girl Scouts

Narmeen Virani, a Clear Creek High School senior, has become a Gold Award Girl Scout. Virani created tutoring sessions for middle school students diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, known as ADHD, and their parents to better understand their disorder. Through her seven tutoring sessions, her goal was to teach students different ways to study that varied from the conventional teaching styles.
