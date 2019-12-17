Denise Byrd, left, Omicron Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society's project director, is pictured presenting Veronique Angel, center, who is a teacher at Dickinson High School with a grant donation to help purchase an online textbook for foreign language learning methods. Also pictured is Noemi White, president of the chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.